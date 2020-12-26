Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) (CVE:ICM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 41,000 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$12.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,955.80.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (ICM.V) Company Profile (CVE:ICM)

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. It also explores for silver ores. The company holds a 100% interest in the Hercules project located in Lyon County; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County and Squaw creek property located to the north of Battle Mountain in Nevada.

