Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.02

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 745000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) Company Profile (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

