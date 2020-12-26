IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IHICY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of IHICY stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. IHI has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. IHI had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

