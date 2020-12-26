Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $415.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $340.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina stock opened at $367.29 on Tuesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.82, for a total transaction of $37,851.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,032.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $10,640,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,551,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

