ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.49

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $6.25. ImmuCell shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 547 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 million, a PE ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmuCell Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ImmuCell during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

