Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th.

IMUX stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. 144,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.63. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,121,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

