Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CSFB began coverage on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.26. Immunovant has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter worth $125,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.