Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE IRT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.58. 251,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,310. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,926,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,397,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.