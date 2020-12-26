Ink Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,003.12 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One Ink token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $268,003.12 and approximately $39,725.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00125522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00190542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00621770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00327156 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00056316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00087142 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ink is ink.one.

Buying and Selling Ink

