Insider Buying: BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Buys $58,256.52 in Stock

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Director Cynthia Egan purchased 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.35.

