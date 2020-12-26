Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) EVP Sells $3,631,470.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) EVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 57,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $3,631,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nancy Louise Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Nancy Louise Hill sold 40,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,360,000.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $62.53 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $65.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

