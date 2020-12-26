Insider Selling: De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Sells 93,000 Shares of Stock

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Clive Vacher sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total value of £140,430 ($183,472.69).

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) stock opened at GBX 163.20 ($2.13) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. De La Rue plc has a one year low of GBX 36.86 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £318.28 million and a PE ratio of 4.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.46.

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

