Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $5,408.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $35.00 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $820.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 53.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 94.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 24,627 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 74.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

