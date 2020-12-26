Insider Selling: Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $52,162.50 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of Everi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

