Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 2,268 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,493.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,655.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Praveen P. Tipirneni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 2,605 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $67,703.95.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,954,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morphic by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

