Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $207,075.05 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SVMK Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,763,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 115,307 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 125,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SVMK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.