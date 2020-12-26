Insider Selling: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Sells $1,441,668.00 in Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TBIO opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 0.32. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 393.56% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Translate Bio by 33.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Translate Bio by 172.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Translate Bio by 27.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

