Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE:ITRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Integra Resources Corp. (NYSE:ITRG) to report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Integra Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.07). Integra Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Integra Resources.

Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04).

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $207.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.98.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

