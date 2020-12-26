InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,627 ($60.45). 85,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,648.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,178.96. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,297 ($69.21). The company has a market cap of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of -64.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

