Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

ITPOF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $323.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

