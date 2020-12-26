Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.42

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.08.

IKTSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.63.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

