Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMC)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.41. 3,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,000.

