Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.73

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.82. Invesco DB Energy Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 7,899 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the second quarter worth $138,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 56.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $2,581,000.

About Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE)

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

