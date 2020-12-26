Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco Mortgage Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

