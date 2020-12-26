Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCM) shares were down 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.36. Approximately 321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.