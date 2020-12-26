InvestDigital Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,364.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $167,447.57 and approximately $89,364.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $32.15 and $51.55.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,051,416 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info.

InvestDigital Coin Trading

InvestDigital can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

