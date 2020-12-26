Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $70.15. Approximately 258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.95.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Investor AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get Investor AB (publ) alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27.

Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.