Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 634% compared to the average volume of 139 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $220,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $289,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $11.29 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

