iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.37

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.37 and traded as high as $31.30. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 9,932 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN during the third quarter worth about $914,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN by 131.1% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

