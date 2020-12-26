iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at National Securities in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $23.20 target price on the stock. National Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.20 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.12. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.29.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

