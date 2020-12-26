IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.33.

NYSE IQV opened at $175.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 193.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $180.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

