iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 31,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 350,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

