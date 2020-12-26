IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Trading Up 2.6%

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 63,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 37,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

About IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

