Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

ISDR stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $104,247.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,060.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Patrick Galleher sold 11,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $243,886.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,761 shares in the company, valued at $559,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Issuer Direct by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.