Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4,362.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 205.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $805.68 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.