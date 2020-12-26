Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iStar by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

