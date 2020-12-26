Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) vs. Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Jason Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19% Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Jason Industries and Conversion Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jason Industries and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 10.39 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jason Industries.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

