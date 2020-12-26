Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Acadia Realty Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $13.96 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 466,092 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,120,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 447,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 522,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 211,076 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 127,162 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

