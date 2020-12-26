JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.34. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

JELD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,470. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

