JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.29.

JELD stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 13.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

