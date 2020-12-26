Jetcoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $182,366.68 and approximately $89,002.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00042591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00292407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00031756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

