Jiya Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 29th (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Jiya Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JYAC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 29th. Jiya Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jiya Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Jiya Acquisition stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $11.01.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $543,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 99,162 shares of company stock worth $1,024,983 in the last quarter.

About Jiya Acquisition

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

