JMP Securities Increases RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Price Target to $101.00

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. RealPage has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.06 and a beta of 0.97.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,592 shares of company stock valued at $9,027,295 over the last ninety days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in RealPage in the third quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 437.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RealPage during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.