JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,185 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 572.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $40.65 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

