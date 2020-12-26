JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,866 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 30,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.79.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

