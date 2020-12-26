JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,219 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Axcelis Technologies worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 95,829 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 180,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 55,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

