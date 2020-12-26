JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.02 Million Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,074 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,468,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,580,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,123 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $149.13 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

