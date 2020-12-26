JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $964,000 Holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Bright Scholar Education worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Scholar Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEDU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

BEDU stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter. Bright Scholar Education had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service company, operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services; and Chinese government-mandated curriculum services for students.

