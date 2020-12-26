JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Green Brick Partners worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRBK. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

