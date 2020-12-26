JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Matson were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Matson by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Shares of MATX opened at $57.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.04. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $645.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.39 million. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised Matson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,557,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 88,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $339,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,152 in the last 90 days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.